Kylie Jenner speaking Spanish on video, happy Latino fans | INSTAGRAM

Now that she has had her second baby together Travis Scottthe beautiful American model, Kylie Jenner, is in trends and on everyone’s lips, a large part of her audience is made up of people from the United States but of course she also has fans around the world, a great example is latin america.

And this time we will tackle a video very interesting and funny in which the admirers of the Influencer were able to observe the speaking on Spanishsomething that has rarely been seen.

Apparently he was with one of his makeup artists or stylists, living in areas where there are many Latinos, many of them have different talents and of course with this the opportunity to get closer to the star.

That’s how we got this video where we can see that the younger sister of the Kardashians he appears telling his friend to shut up, words that he surely taught him, with which they spent a while of laughter and fun.

The Latino followers of the important businesswoman were happier to see and hear her in this way, in the same language they speak, expressing herself in a very funny way and of course with that sweet personality that characterizes her.

Kylie Jenner has many funny facets and some of them are on video.



This is how the mother of Wolf Webster and Stormi Webster showed his great sense of humor, both he and his partner, the American rapper, have always been characterized by having that sense of humor present.

The famous will continue to make situations like these come to light in which her fans can have a new perspective of her and of course get to know her a little more, many did not know that she had the ability to speak that way, because you really hear fluent, but you can tell she doesn’t know much.

