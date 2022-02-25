Kim Kardashian wears oversize menswear at Milan Fashion Week 2022

The obvious choice of kim kardashian in its Prada’s first fashion show It was… well, a Prada look. But instead of diving into the line of women’s clothing with the characteristic cuts of Miuccia and Raf Simonsthe Hollywood star and businesswoman, found her ideal look in the men’s section, setting the pace for Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022.

Kim Kardashian Takes Over Milan in Prada Overalls

Kim Kardashian wearing look 9 from the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection. Photo: Robino Salvatore/Getty Images.

The businesswoman and style icon Kim Kardashian, landed in Italy a few hours before the show. Kim wore a full suit, industrial jumpsuit style, baggy and very shiny. It was look 9 of the Prada menswear collection for Fall/Winter 2022.

For added visual appeal, kim kardashian unbuttoned the suit to reveal a bit of his Re-Nylon bralette from Prada, with the Italian brand’s logo plate reflected on its chest.

That same day we also saw her in a similar set in color pistachio green. It is most likely that it is look 10 of the aforementioned collection. Other highlight of the day was courtesy of kendall jenner, who paraded in this show the show with a new hairstyle and red coloring.

Look 10 from the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection. Photo: Filippo Fior/GuRunway. Look 9 from the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection. Photo: Filippo Fior/GuRunway.

Leaving his shocking sunglasses aside, the main talking point of her look was the excellent coat which he wore over all the outfit, also from the Prada menswear collection. Let’s remember that Jeff Goldblum She memorably closed that show in a wool coat, but Kim opted for look 36, a gray leather number with padded shoulders.