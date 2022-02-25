Kim Kardashian asks to speed up her divorce with Kanye West











© Provided by Millennium

Kim Kardashian ensures that Kanye West is trying to delay the divorce (Instagram).





kim kardashian asked a court to ignore attempts by Kanye West or Ye, as the rapper calls himself, to slow down his divorce and requested to end their marriage as soon as possible.

Kardashian filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday night saying Kanye West began adding conditions to divorce that would involve changing the couple’s prenuptial agreement and seeks protections that are unnecessary and based on falsehoods, according to his own recent court filings.

Kardashian said that it is clear that Ye is simply trying to postpone the divorce and is causing damage by doing so.

“Mr. West, through his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is terminated,” the petition filed in court states. “Mr. West has disseminated private communications between the parties and misinformation about parenting and personal family matters on social media, which has caused emotional stress.”

In December, Kardashian asked, as is common in messy divorces, have the court declare her legally single before arranging custody details of their children and property.

On Wednesday, it said in court papers that Ye had agreed to the move, known in court as a bifurcation, in advance. But on February 16, Ye objected to it in his own files and filed a whole series of new issues.

At first it seemed like there would be a smooth ending to one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades. Kardashian, a 41-year-old businesswoman and reality star, and Ye, a 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer, They were married almost seven years and have four children together.

Kardashian filed for separation a year ago. Two months later Ye presented his answer, in which he agreed on all the main pointsincluding guardianship of their children. Neither has spoken publicly about the separation. A prenuptial agreement prevented property disputes.

But in recent months, Ye has lashed out at Kardashian, her family and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, on social media. He has also complained that he is not allowed to make important decisions about raising his children and that he has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for minors.

In a personal statement included in the documents she filed Wednesday, Kardashian said that if a judge declares them divorced this could help them move on.

“I deeply desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not,” Kardashian said. “I think if the court ends our marital status it will help Kanye accept that our marital relationship is over and move on a better path that will help us peacefully co-parent our children.”

PJG