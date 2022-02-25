Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox match in a black ensemble

How to wear the ‘techno rave style worn by Julia Fox and Kanye West.

Julia Fox borrows Kim Kardashian’s boots to go on a date with Kanye West.

If we think about what unites Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox, the first thing that comes to mind is that they have both been with Kanye West. However, the businesswoman and the actress have something else in common: your tastes in terms of stylesomething that we have just verified when seeing the last ‘look’ of the rapper’s ex-wife.

Milan Fashion Week brings together the most famous faces on the international scene these days, so Julia and Kim could not miss it. The businesswoman never fails in this appointment with fashion, and she has once again shown how much she likes leather-look garments. It is a ‘look’ made up of a ‘bandeau’ top and fluid pants (rare for her, given how much she loves very tight clothes), which she has combined with a trench coat of the same fabric.

Once again, the businesswoman has left us speechless with her combination of garments. A style choice we remembered seeing before. Then we realized that Julia Fox has worn a very similar combination, not when she passed through the Italian city, but only a few weeks ago.

arnold jerockiGetty Images

Back when she was still with Kanye, the ‘Uncut Gems’ actress wore this combination for one of her dates. Again, she chose a bandeau top as her top, while she opted for very tight, low-rise latex-effect pants for the bottoms. As a coat, she chose a fluid garment, very similar to that of the businesswoman.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

But this is not the only time that the businesswoman and the actress have shown similar tastes. On 2018, Kim attended the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ in an optical illusion effect dress belonging to Jean Paul Gaultier, which she combined with gray boots from Yeezy. A dress that Julia Fox also seems to like very much, as she has also worn it.

Christopher Polk/E! EntertainmentGetty Images

Months before she started dating Kanye, Julia wore this original dress to a party during Paris Fashion Week. Although both garments are practically the same, there is a detail that differentiates them, and that is the background color. While Kim chose ‘nude’, Julia opted for white. In short, the truth is that both are spectacular.

Marc PiaseckiGetty Images

What a coincidence!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io