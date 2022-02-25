Kim Kardashian accuses Kanye West of hindering divorce

Kim Kardashian asked a court to ignore attempts by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, to slow down their divorce and asked to end their marriage as soon as possible.

Kardashian filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday night saying West began adding conditions to the divorce that would involve changing the couple’s prenuptial agreement and seeking protections that are unnecessary and based on falsehoods, according to her own filings. recently in court.

Kardashian said it’s clear he’s just trying to put off the divorce and causing harm by doing so.

“Mr. West, through his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is terminated,” the petition filed in court states. “Mr. West has disseminated private communications between the parties and misinformation about parenting and personal family matters on social media, which has caused emotional stress.”

In December, Kardashian asked, as is common in messy divorces, that the court declare her legally single before arranging details of custody of her children and property.

Kim said in court papers that Ye had agreed to the move, known in court as a bifurcation, in advance. But on February 16, the rapper objected and filed a whole series of new issues.

Kardashian, a businesswoman and reality star, and Ye, a rapper and fashion designer, have been married for almost seven years and have four children together.

Kardashian filed for separation a year ago. Two months later, West filed her response, in which she agreed on all major points, including guardianship of her children. Neither has spoken publicly about the separation. A prenuptial agreement prevented property disputes.

But in recent months, Ye has lashed out at Kardashian, her family and her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media. He has also complained that he is not allowed to make important decisions about the upbringing of her children and that he has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for minors.

In a personal statement, included in the papers she filed Wednesday, Kardashian said: “I think if the court ends our marital status it will help Kanye accept that our marital relationship is over and move on a better path that will help us raise our children.”