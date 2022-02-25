Kendall Jenner reveals what she writes in her secret diary: ‘No one can get this’

Kendall Jenner recently posed nude for a photo shoot, but she showed off more than her body in the accompanying interview. The catwalk model also talked about privacy and the secrets that she keeps in her diary. Here’s what Jenner said she writes in her journal and how she relates to her earlier comments about mental health.

Kendall Jenner revealed what she writes in her secret diary

keeping up with the Kardashians star Kendall Kenner recently posed nude for iD and opened up about her secrets. The model keeps a diary and says that she writes in it once or twice a week.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker