Kendall Jenner reveals what she writes in her secret diary: ‘No one can get this’

Kendall Jenner recently posed nude for a photo shoot, but she showed off more than her body in the accompanying interview. The catwalk model also talked about privacy and the secrets that she keeps in her diary. Here’s what Jenner said she writes in her journal and how she relates to her earlier comments about mental health.

Kendall Jenner revealed what she writes in her secret diary

keeping up with the Kardashians star Kendall Kenner recently posed nude for iD and opened up about her secrets. The model keeps a diary and says that she writes in it once or twice a week.

Jenner said journaling helps her cope with anxiety, panic attacks and depression. “It’s important to have a space that is just for you, where you can let out your happiness, your anger, your frustrations and your stress, the things that scare you, the things that make you happy, and even just ideas,” she explained. .

The reality star added that she believes in the rally because “our minds are extremely powerful.”

Kendall Jenner has opened up about anxiety and panic attacks before

The runway model has spoken out about her mental health in the past. “I am well aware of my anxieties. I don’t like pity party. I don’t like to talk about when I’m not feeling great,” Kendall Jenner said in 2021 (according to Vanity Fair). “I’m a little bit nervous. Being a little open about what it costs me and letting other people know is a little stressful.”

He said that being overworked contributes to his anxiety. “I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in right now is what got him out of control in a way,” the model said. Jenner added that her panic attacks have made her feel like she needs to go to the hospital. “I have had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart is failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying, sometimes parts of my body go numb, and it can be really… yeah, intense and scary.”

The catwalk model’s diary is so secret that it has a padlock

Although she has felt more comfortable talking about her mental health, there are other secrets in Kendall Jenner’s diary. She is so protective of the contents of it that she keeps the diary under lock and key.

“It’s like an old-fashioned journal,” Jenner said. “It has a padlock and I hide it, I keep it under lock and key: mine is so, so secret.”

As someone who grew up in the public eye and has a career that requires exposing much of her body and personal life, it makes sense that Jenner would want to keep her diary completely private. “I’m like, ‘Nobody can get this,’” she said.

