Kendall Jenner Hits the Web in a Revealing Pink Gucci Monokini

Kendall Jenner is the cover of iD magazine, to which he also confessed that he is still dealing with his anxiety problems. the older sister of Kylie Jenner She put on a pink swimsuit, whose style is known as a monikini, which revealed a large part of her abdomen and hips while holding a refreshing drink with one of her hands.

The catwalk model was coordinated by Carlos Nazario, who chose several sexy models for this spring, such as the pink that occupies the cover of the edition and belongs to the firm gucci.

This attractive vintage-inspired beach model is not yet for sale (sorry) but you will soon be able to purchase it through the virtual store. Kendall was photographed for this issue by the renowned Luis Alberto Rodríguez.

During the interview that iD conducted with her, Kendall Jenner confessed that she is still fighting depression and panic attacks, which she has managed to tame with the habit of writing a diary, with meditation and with exercise.

“Yeah, it’s like an old-fashioned diary. It’s got a lock on it and I hide it, I lock it up — it’s so, so secret. I’m like, ‘Nobody can get this,'” Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s sister commented.

Another of her confessions was that she manages and manages her supermodel career and that she is a “control freak”, after she discovered that she does not like outsiders controlling her life.

“Now being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand and feeling empowered, it’s been really amazing. As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was great to put all my tools to use.” to work”.