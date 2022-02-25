Kendall Jenner changes her look and goes red

She is not the first to do it (because you are not a ‘celebrity’ until you change your look a thousand times) but Kendall Jenner He has surprised us with his new hair color and, having us so accustomed to her natural tan, it is as shocking as it is attractive.

In this sense, and against all odds, in recent months we have seen the model with different looks, from a degraded blonde to an XXL hair, through the curtain bangs so fashionable in the style of the 70s. Now, the model is has almost always remained faithful to the brunette and that is why now we are so shocked that he has gone directly to a redhead ‘Emma Stone’ style.

Kendall has shared on his Instagram some images of the Prada parade at Milan Fashion Week and it is in them that he teaches her new hair color. The first thing she did was upload a ‘stories’ in the mirror while her stylists combed her hair (even in those conditions she looks divine, yes) and she added the redhead emoji “👩🏻‍🦰” in case there was any doubt.

After the first ‘selfie’, Kendall shared a photo again, this time published in the stylist Guido Palau’s feed, where he again insisted on his new hair: “👩🏻‍🦰 for @prada“And… Why lie to us? It’s perfect.

But wait because there’s more… The model has once again published a ‘selfie’ in her story and, with it, her new red hair, specially made for a photo shoot for iD magazine. In this case, the finish is much more radical, because instead of her long hair wrapped in an updo, she looks short (very short).

What do you think about this change? It is definitely the most different style that she has had so far and that many of us will probably copy from now on. In fact… Votes in favor of keeping said makeover for a few more months!

