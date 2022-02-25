Katy Perry triumphs combining black faux leather pants in 2022

More than ever in recent months, and also in his vast years of stylistic career, Katy Perry has been announced as an impeccable prescriber when it comes to assembling alliances with dissimilar aesthetics, putting together extravagant pieces from flagship firms such as Alexander McQueen, Y/Project, Viktor & Rolf, Vivienne Westwood and Moschino, as well as giving lessons on how to promote a outfit that has the leather look trousers as an indomitable protagonist.

So, on this occasion, and on the occasion of his visit to the program Jimmy Kimmel Livethe singer and songwriter, Katy Perrybet on a look entirely monochrome signed by Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvilithe label conceived by the designer from Tbilisi, Georgia.

Katy Perry shows how to boost a look with faux leather pants

Katy Perry dons a look by Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It is not the first time that we observe the Hot N Cold performer lean towards a maxim of monochrome style in terms of materials and chromatic conversation. And after sentencing a wide range of outfits combining perfectly leather look trousers with a midi coat, minimally flared and hip silhouettes in keeping with halter tops with a twist knot, now decides to take the premise to another level by seeking to redefine how favorable the results can be. extra-high waist trousers.

That is why in his most recent sharing that he has worked with his head stylist, Tatiana Waterfordsome platform shoes, a blazer-style top cropped and some pants faux leather are outlined as the indisputable pillar of one of the styles that are established among the trends of 2022.