Karol G will debut as an actress in the Netflix series ‘Griselda’ | Trends

After starring in the recent cover of the magazine Vogue Mexicowith all its naturalness and earn the admiration of millions of people in the world, Carol G released a new detail of his acting debut.

At the end of 2021, the paisa confirmed in an interview for the television program Jimmy Fallon that in 2022 she had a project that had her excited, Well, it would be on Netflix.

“I am going to act, I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start filming a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life, it’s acting, I have a character, So I’m preparing for that.”pointed out at the time Karol G.

Precisely in the conversation that the Colombian had with fashionconfessed that he is preparing for the series in which he will debut, it is ‘Griselda’, starring Sofía Vergara.

“It’s like another universe that I hadn’t experienced. I am in my acting classes, of corporal expression and they have enriched me not only for the series, but for what I do constantly (concerts, stage presence, way of expressing myself). It’s a world where everything feeds everything.”assured the interpreter of ‘Mamiii’.

Karol Gche thought he will play ‘Carla’, one of Griselda’s “mules” who transports drugs to the US: “it’s a great role because there’s real character development,” he concluded.