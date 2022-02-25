Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gómez: Hollywood celebrities who suffered from economic deprivation in their childhood

Many would believe that the lives of Hollywood stars It is “pink color”. However, not all of them had the comforts they enjoy today from the beginning of their careers.

Justin Bieber

The 27-year-old singer was born and raised in Canada under the care of her mother, who gave birth when she was 18 years old. His father married another woman and, although they have a good relationship, he did not accompany him during his childhood and adolescence.

in his documentary never say never (2011) told personal aspects of his story. Thanks to the film, it was learned that she never enjoyed comforts and her mother had to divide herself between several jobs to get ahead.

It was like that until the executive Scooter Brown came across one of Kidrauhl’s videos (as the artist called himself) on YouTube. From then on everything is history: he signed with the producer, released his first album, which was a complete success, and sold out in various stadiums worldwide.

Today he is one of the biggest stars in his country and in pop in general.

Selena Gomez

On several occasions, Selena has publicly narrated her personal experiences. Being the daughter of separated parents and growing up alone with her mother went through many needs.

The artist told the American driver Ryan Seacrest that “it was confusing, I didn’t understand what was happening and my parents were 16 and 17 years old when I was born. I used to blame my mother because I just wanted a family.”

It wasn’t until Selena made it big at Disney that the economic stability He came home and his fame gave him the recognition he enjoys today.

Natalia Vodianova

Natalia Vodianova became one of the most famous supermodels worldwide, after being the image of calvin klein for many years. However, life did not go in his favor from the beginning.

In 2015, it was the cover of Glamor magazine, in which she told that during her childhood she had to care for her sister Oksana, who has special needs, and her mother was hardly ever home.

According to his story, the economic situationThe home was difficult: “My mother fought to give us what little we had. She had four different jobs, she even sold fruit on the street”.

At the same time, she started to help him and that became her first job: “At the age of 11 I was workingthere was no time to play“.

Oprah Winfrey

The American presenter created together with the prince harry ‘The me you can’t see’ (2021), a documentary series in which he interviewed several people to talk about mental health, but also made some statements of his own.

According to him, he grew up in a difficult family environment, not only financially, but also emotionally, since she was separated from her grandmother to live with her mother, whom she barely knew. Then suffered abuse by other relatives.

That is why he made an effort from a very young man to create a platform where she could talk about her story and give others the opportunity to do the same: “I wanted to use my voice to help people understand mental health problems.

“At 9, 10, 11 and 12 years my 19 year old cousin raped me. She didn’t know what abuse was, she didn’t know that word, she didn’t know what sex was or where babies came from. I didn’t even know what was happening to me,” she confessed.

leighton meester

The story of the protagonist of ‘Gossip Girl’ (2007) is far removed from that of the character she plays in said teenage series. She never had any luxuries and neither did she grow up in an exclusive neighborhood of New YorkUnited States.

The actresswho graced the April 2012 cover of Marie Claire magazine, described her family story as “crazy”: “Probably the craziest I’ve ever heard”, and revealed several details.

He was born in a prisonbecause his mother was serving a sentence for drug traffics and after three months passed into the care of his grandmother. However, that prompted her to move on.

At the age of 10, he entered a modeling academy and little by little he made his way in the entertainment industry.

Today, he enjoys the company of his own family: She is married to fellow actor Adam Broody and together they have two children.



