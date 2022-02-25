Just like Britney Spears! Amanda Bynes asks to be released from her guardianship

Amanda Bynes has filed legal papers this week to end her nine-year conservatorship, according to reports from Page Six.

The 35-year-old actress asked to be terminate guardianship on your person and his real estate in a petition filed in Ventura County Superior Court.

He also added medical documents that guarantee that he has good mental health. So far, it is only known that he will have a hearing on March 22.

His attorney stated that “Amanda wishes to end her conservatorship. He believes his condition has improved and court protection is no longer necessary.”

Amanda Bynes wants to end her conservatorship

Recall that the child actress was placed under guardianship in 2013empowering his mother, Lynn Bynes to control his personal, medical and financial decisions.

It was that same year that Amanda was hospitalized involuntarily in a psychiatric hospital, after attempting to set objects on private property on fire.

A year later he revealed that had been diagnosed with bipolarity and that she suffered from addictions that began when she was one of the most famous actresses in the world.

Fortunately, in 2018 he celebrated his fourth year of sobrietyreturning to treatment soon after for a “stress relapse.”