Juan Antonio Luna points out the questionable business of Santiago Baños at Club América

The America club He suffered a painful defeat in his last Liga MX match against the Tuzos del Pachuca (1-3) that caused him to remain at the bottom of the General Table of this Closing 2022, the errors continue to be evident in front of a devoted fan, who they only demand a reciprocal response in the way that Santiago Baños promised at the end of 2021. Given this malfunction, criticism has arisen for the Eagles, one of them is former player Juan Antonio Luna.

Luna’s review of Banos

The remembered Americanist, John Anthony Moonspoke about the management carried out by Baños, indicated to ESPN that the current status of the club does not reflect its greatness and also hinted at the work carried out by the sports president of the América club with respect to the promoters by assuring that he is more interested in the monetary resources than in football.

“America is not doing badly just by blaming the quality of a group of players or a coach, something is very wrong and the interference that promoters have in Mexican soccer is no secret to anyone and I think that something must going through there with Mr. Santiago Baños, I think he is paying more attention to the player business and lets focus on feeding the team with the best talent that America needs at the moment, I have also noticed that many people who were critical With America he has changed his perspective from one day to the next and something must be happening that is not being 100 percent transparent and sportsmanlike, nor is it honest towards the duty of making America the protagonist of the tournament”.

Juan Antonio Luna exposed a malpractice in America, since personnel who work in the Institution from his perspective do not have the required knowledge and are only friends of the directors.