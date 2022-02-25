Juan Antonio Luna confesses how a crisis is solved at Club América

The America club is going through one of its worst moments in years, the start of the campaign does not give one to think that the team led by Santiago Solari can resume the path of victory without a strong shake inside the locker room. Only four points are the ones that the team has been able to achieve Cream blue, earning different criticisms for the little football exposed to this day. For that very reason, John Anthony Moon mentioned some words that might work.

Moon was responsible for taking the reins of those of Coapa in 2008, when America was passing one of its worst tournaments in history. Back then, the Eagles they spun up to 11 games without knowing the victory, so they ceased to Ruben Omar Romano and they let Juan Antonio took charge during some commitments, obtaining unexpected results, especially in the Libertadores Cup.

Juan Antonio Luna’s formula with Club América

The portal Monumental Eagles was able to get a few words from John Anthony Moonwho commented on how he was able to get the set of Coapa. emphasizing that this was largely due to the fact that he had known the players for years, so he knew how to place them in the right space and in their positions. In addition, he knew the ability that foreigners had, so he limited himself to giving each one his place, without inventions and with very basic concepts that allowed them to get out of the overwhelm to which they had already become accustomed.

The advantage that I had was that I knew all the players perfectly, I had been working at the institution for years, I was with the kids in some divisions, I knew them perfectly; I had seen the foreigners who were at that time and the only thing I did was release them from the pressure. They had been concentrated for more than a month because the Libertadores were played on weekends and during the week, they were very overwhelmed, locked up.

Although the scenario is different, going back to the basics in the team could allow the America club leave the lower area of ​​the general table and begin to approach higher positions worthy of the greatness of the institution.