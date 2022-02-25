John Mulaney to join ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club this Saturday

ads

push yourself! Comedian John Mulaney hosts Saturday Night Live on February 26.

During this special episode, John, who was previously a writer for the sketch comedy show, will become the latest member of a very exclusive group: the SNL Five-Timers Club. For those unfamiliar with it, the concept of the club originated in a 1990 sketch with host Tom Hanks. Since then, it has become a coveted honor that celebrities aspire to achieve: host the iconic sketch comedy series five times.

So far, the membership roster stands at 24 (including John), with a handful of four-timers awaiting the call from Lorne Michaels who will award them their coveted Five-Timers Club member’s jacket (yes, they get a fancy jacket!) . While we wait for John’s opening ceremony/monologue, let’s take a look at the history of the club.

On December 8, 1990, Tom Hanks hosted the show for the fifth time, and as part of his opening monologue, he was inducted into the “Five Timers Club” with various privileges that a host only gets after receiving such billing. five times. He is taken to a luxurious ballroom where five-time hosts Steve Martin and Elliot Gould sit with Paul Simon, who has actually only hosted four times, but was granted membership under a special condition which we’ll get to later.

The bit returned in 1993 when Danny DeVito qualified, and has since been brought up by many five times on the occasion of his fifth appearance as host.

Alec Baldwin became a five-timer on December 10, 1994, and has been a host a total of 17 times, making him the most frequent starter in the show’s history. He is closely followed by Steve Martin’s 15 and John Goodman with 13 hosting appearances, and all three have made countless guest appearances in sketches in addition to hosting.

Actor Buck Henry and America’s father Tom Hanks round out the top five five times with 10 and 9 hosting appearances, respectively. Unfortunately, the Five-Timers club is kind of a boys’ club, although there are a few women: Drew Barrymore, Tina Fey, Candice Bergen, Scarlett Johansson, and Melissa McCarthy.

Steve Martin was the first to achieve five appearances as a host and in the shortest possible time, with only one year and 181 days between his first and fifth concerts.

Here’s a complete list of SNL Five-Timers in order of number of times hosted…

Alec Baldwin (17) Steve Martin (15) John Goodman (13) Buck Henry (10) Tom Hanks (10) Chevy Chase (8) Christopher Walken (7) Elliott Gould (6) Danny DeVito (6) Drew Barrymore (6) Tina Fey (6)Scarlett Johansson (5)Sting (6 as host and musical guest)Candice Bergen (5)Bill Murray (5)Justin Timberlake (5)Ben Affleck (5)Melissa McCarthy (5)Dwayne Johnson (5)Jonah Hill (5) Will Ferrell (5) Paul Simon (4, plus 8 guest musical appearances) Paul Rudd (5) John Mulaney (5)

Some notes to make: Paul Simon has only presented four times, but has appeared eight times as a musical guest and five times as a special guest. Also, the fifth time Tina Fey hosted was a dual episode with her former Weekend Update co-host Amy Poehler.

A few ATVs are also waiting in the wings.

Emma Stone has hosted four times and even referenced this fact in her fourth appearance (*cough cough* she’s ready). Cameron Diaz, Lindsay Lohan, Ashton Kutcher, Michael Palin, Eric Idle and Tom Arnold also have four hosting stints under their belt. Who do you think will be next?

SNL airs Saturday nights (live!) at 11:30 pm ET on NBC.

