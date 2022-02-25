Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Meet Alex Rodriguez at the Super Bowl

The relationship between the singer Jennifer Lopez and the baseball player Alex Rodriguez put point and end last May after four years of relationship. The news caught everyone off guard, since as they themselves showed on their social networks, it seemed that everything was working great.

The couple communicated their breakup on the American network ‘NBC’, through an official statement in which they said: “We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue to be. We will continue to work together and support each other mutually in our businesses and shared projects. We want the best for ourselves and for our children. Out of respect for them, the only comment we have to add is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Months later, the singer quickly rebuilt her life with a love from the past: the actor Ben Affleck. Jennifer had a relationship with the interpreter in 2002 and in 2004 they ended their romance. almost 20 years laterthe couple met again, both had just gotten out of a love relationship, and They decided to give their romance a new chance..

Yesterday Jennifer, Ben and Alex, they coincided in the SoFi Stadiumin Los Angeles, California, due to the celebration of the superbowl. There the couple enjoyed the game and especially the Halftime show, which this year has been carried out by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Bligeand Kendrick Lamar.

However, despite sharing this space together, the coupleas ‘People’ magazine revealed, was sitting in the Meta suite along with other celebrities, while A-Rod enjoyed the game from another anglejudging by the photograph that he himself published on his social networks, so that although they shared the same space, the three did not coincide together.

…

sure you are interested

Jennifer Lopez’s trainer reveals three exercises to lose belly