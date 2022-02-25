Jennifer Lawrence recounts break from acting and how she lives new premiere

Jennifer LawrenceOscar winner, is happily pregnant with her first child. Last Monday, December 06, in an interview during the show ´The Late Show´ (´The late show´), she joked with the presenter Stephen Colbert that, during her hiatus from acting, she had had a lot of sex with her husband Cook Maroney.

It all started when the 57-year-old presenter asked Lawrence what he was doing while he had a break in his career. The 31-year-old actress placed her hand on her tummy, cradling her, and joked, “I just had a lot of sex.”

After the laughter, the Golden Globe winner commented that she had really done a lot of cleaning in her home, “I cooked a little. The pandemic passed, and then I did a lot of cooking and cleaning,” she lightly commented.

“I think she would make a very good housekeeper. No, I really do. I make a mess, but I’m very good at cleaning it up. I can attack a disaster, ”she also added between laughs.

The Late Show: Movie after movie without pause

Lawrence’s latest film is going to be released this coming December 10, with nothing more and nothing less than, with another great Oscar-winning actor as his co-star: Leonardo Dicaprio. the tape is called “Don’t Look Up” (‘Don’t look up’).

The plot is about two low-level astronomers, who go on a giant media tour to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Haven’t seen the trailer yet? Check it out.

During the premiere, Lawrence dazzled with her baby bump and a sparkly, floor-length gold gown. In this regard, the actress commented on one occasion, three years after her break in 2017, at the end of filming ´Passenger´ (´Passengers´) with his co-star Chis Pratt.

“Hollywood just doesn’t stop. It’s like the next big movie, do this, do this, do this. And you’re like, ‘Oh my God. Well well. What, what an amazing opportunity.’ And you are just a part of this machine.”

He also added that, “I have lost track of the kind of movies I want to make and why I want to make them. I felt like my career had taken on a life of its own. I just had to make a few changes and I did.”

