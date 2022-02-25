Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child with her husband

During the day on Thursday it was confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first baby.

This was reported by the TMZ news portal, where it was detailed that the 31-year-old actress became the mother of her son together with the art gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

A few hours after her recent delivery, the couple has not yet revealed whether it was a male or female baby. It has only transpired that the baby was born in Los Angeles County (United States).

