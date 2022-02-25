Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child with her husband

During the day on Thursday it was confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first baby.

This was reported by the TMZ news portal, where it was detailed that the 31-year-old actress became the mother of her son together with the art gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

A few hours after her recent delivery, the couple has not yet revealed whether it was a male or female baby. It has only transpired that the baby was born in Los Angeles County (United States).

It was at the beginning of September of last year when it was confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence was expecting her first baby. Meanwhile, the actress publicly wore her pregnancy on several occasions.

Among the above, a US march for free abortion stands out. The photo was published by actress Amy Schumer, where both are seen holding banners alluding to the demonstration. “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we are here”wrote the actress on her Instagram account along with the image.

Meanwhile, in December of last year, the actress attended the red carpet of Don’t Look Upa Netflix film in which he stars alongside his colleague Leonardo Dicapriowith whom he posed at the event.

It must be remembered that Jennifer Lawrence began her relationship with Cooke Maroney, 37, in June 2018. A year later the couple married in a small ceremony in Rhode Island (United States), where they celebrated their marriage union, and these hours they became parents of their first child together and individually.