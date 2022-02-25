“It’s never enough makeup”: Ariana Grande will launch her brand, rem beauty | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- The American singer Ariana Grande will venture into the makeup industry with her own brand, Rem Beauty. A few hours ago, through a publication on his official Instagram account, he shared a photograph as part of the promotion of his launch.. In it, he tags the official account of his brand that was created earlier this month when this new project in his career was confirmed.

In an interview for the magazine Allure, the singer talked about the details of her brand. She confessed that she is aware of the competition in the industry since many of her colleagues in the world of pop have opted for this facet as businesswomen, such as Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, among others.

However, Grande is sure that she has a lot to contribute to the industry and does not consider competition as something negative since according to her “there is never enough makeup”. He also thinks that her phase as a singer has an essence that can be transported to other areas because he considers that they are just different ways of telling stories.

About the products that the brand will include, the singer spoke only in general terms. Apparently there will be a bit of everything as it seeks to cover a wide variety of beauty products ranging from basics such as eyeliner and lipstick, to mascara and highlighter. One of the products that will make Ariana stand out in the market will be hair extensions and it’s likely that fans will be able to get their hands on the singer’s iconic pony tail.

“The first element we will focus on will be the eyes. They are our main source to express our dreams, our emotions, our everything. They are the means by which we tell stories and communicate. I think you can say more with the eyes than with words sometimes,” the singer said in the interview.

Regarding release dates, he has not mentioned anything yet.but it is becoming more and more active in the official account of its brand, so it is likely that it will not take long to reveal the details.