It does not give one, the new problem of Ángel Romero in Cruz Azul

The Paraguayan could miss the duel against Forge FC

February 23, 2022 4:51 p.m.

Blue Cross prepares for his duel with the F.C. of the Concachampions where they will seek to finish the series to advance to the quarterfinals of the contest. The celestial could count again with several casualties because Angel Romero is in doubt.

The Paraguayan winger was one of the eight reinforcements of the cement workers for Clausura 2022, although so far he has dealt with several problems during his stay with the Celestes. Well, he recently tested positive for Covid-19, so he missed the first leg against Forge and the match against Toluca.

Although to his good fortune, the Paraguayan tested negative in his last test, so he returned to training for the Celestes and although it could be expected that this will be for the game against Forge, everything seems to indicate that he will be absent again.

And it is that the Guarani once again presented a problem that would make him lose one more game, so this could affect his adaptation with Blue Cross Well, he has had limited minutes where he has only played one game.

What is Angel Romero’s new problem?

The Paraguayan striker has not yet managed to keep his papers in order to be registered in the Concachampions so despite being physically well, the procedure could prevent him from seeing minutes of play against the Canadians.

