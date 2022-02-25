Interview number 1 of the MIR 2022: “I will do Dermatology”

Sofia Haselgruber.

The number 1 of the MIR 2022 exam she is a woman again seven years later. An almost logical fact if one takes into account that more than 60 percent of the applicants who take the exam for doctors are women, but the truth is that something like this has not happened since 2013. “The truth is that it is curious, but well here I am to break that streak”, she tells excited to Medical Writing Sofia Hasel Gruber hours after verifying that she is the best candidate for the exam.

Of an Austrian father and a Galician mother, haselgruber He was born in Austria but at the age of three he returned to what is now his homeland, Galicia. With a clear Galician accent, she explains that she still does not believe that she was number 1, although a few weeks ago, when she corrected her test and saw the estimate they gave her, she already suspected that she was going to be among the best. “In the end, being number 1 or number 2 is a matter of chance. Everything can vary with a good question or a bad one”.

The certainty that he was going to get a good position when choosing is what has led him to be clear ahead of time about which specialty he is going to choose: “I have already thought about it. I will choose Dermatologyalthough I still don’t know in which hospital I’m going to do it”.

Sofía Haselgruber justifies her decision because she likes all Medicine, but above all the medical specialties that allow her to investigate and treat with the people. A way of being that surely has to do with her combative streak, which during her years as a student of the Medicine Degree led her to be a representative of the students to achieve improvements in their rights.

Why did Sofía Haselgruber study Medicine?

Precisely, this passion for Medicine has not come to her since she was a child, as the clichés would say. “I began to fall in love with Medicine from the second year of my degree, thanks to my professors and the internships that I have been able to do. Yes, it is true that I have always liked Science, and when I saw my selectivity mark I chose Medicine, something I don’t regret.”

“The work of Primary Care doctors is the basis on which all healthcare is based”

Before, Sofía dedicated more time to music. “A precocious genius at the piano”, read a 2011 chronicle in The voice of Galicia. It tells how Haselgruber was a true scholar of this instrument, which she had to leave during her Medicine degree due to lack of time. “Hopefully I can resume piano practice during the residency”she confesses hopefully.

Where did the number 1 of the MIR 2022 study?

In his Faculty of Medicine, that of the University of Santiago de Compostela, he was also a student representative during 2018. During those years, together with the rest of his colleagues, he promoted different demonstrations to improve the teaching conditions of his university, especially in the area of ​​clinical practices. Nail protests that supposed improvements and important changes in the medical teaching of the Galician faculty.

“Things can always be improved and we students demand decent conditions to study. And in the end we got it”, recalls the future dermatologist.

In this sense, when asked about the current health situation, after the Covid-19 pandemic, Haselgruber does not hesitate to demand improvements and better financing, especially for the Primary Care, “That they are the ones who have had the worst time. Well, and they keep going.”

“The Primary Care, where I did internships during the sixth year of my degree, is the first gateway to healthcare. If they had a fair and necessary investment, they could surely solve many more problems than they already solve before being referred to the hospital. The work of these doctors is the basis on which all healthcare is based”, concludes this not-so-precocious genius of Medicine.