‘In the storm’, ‘Official competition’, ‘To the last man’ and more

There is very little left to enjoy the last weekend of February and in Espinof we could not miss our appointment with the most outstanding cinema of these days. Below you will find a selection of 11 must-see movies that arrive these days in theaters, are released in streaming, appear edited in physical format or can be seen on television on a Spanish channel with national reach.

At the cinema

‘official competition’

A comedy with cinephile touches in which the desire to make a memorable film is greatly complicated by the egos of two of its protagonists. Beware of its leading trio formed by Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez.

‘The Godfather’ (‘The Godfather’)

The word essential can sometimes come in handy for some of the films included in these articles, but certainly not in the case of this essential work of the seventh art in general and mafioso cinema in particular. What a golden opportunity we have to recover it on the big screen.

streaming

‘The caco cat’ (‘Cat Burglar’)

An excellent and hilarious interactive movie created by charlie brooker (‘Black Mirror’) in which the animation style of Tex Avery with great results. Whether you only want to “play” once or repeatedly, entertainment is guaranteed. You have it on Netflix.

‘In the storm’ (‘No Exit’)

Original production for Hulu in the United States that in Spain comes to us from Disney +. It is an intense thriller set during a snowstorm that leads to a group of strangers having to spend the night at a rest stop. The problem is that someone has kidnapped a child…

in physical format

‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’

The action franchise takes a look back to the origins of this curious English secret service in an adventure full of fun but also with a somewhat unexpected dramatic charge. That does not mean that Matthew Vaughn makes everything flow brilliantly to shape one of the best blockbusters of recent years. By the way, this week it also becomes available on Disney +.

in TV

‘The Vikings’ (‘The Vikings’)





One of the most emblematic adventure films in the history of cinema. With an energetic management work of Richard Fleischer and an unforgettable leading duo formed by Kirk Douglas and Tony Curtis.

‘Suicide Route’ (‘The Gauntlet’)





An action thriller from Clint Eastwood of the most accessible with a strong presence of the action scenes. Half road movie and half detective film, it has a bit of a ‘Dirty Harry’ b-side, but with a radically different protagonist.

‘Signs of the future’ (‘Knowing’)





Alex Proyas returned to science fiction cinema with an apocalyptic-style film convincingly led by Nicholas Cage and Rose Byrne. At the time, it was not paid much attention to, but, despite the fact that it is true that it may not be up to his ambition, it is quite worth it.

‘Ocean’s 8’





Relaunch in a female key of the franchise that fulfills as a hobby with a luxury cast having a great time, but the film would have been grateful if its plan had more setbacks.

‘The cabin in the woods’





One of the fundamental horror films of the past decade that is best seen knowing as little as possible about it. From the beginning it is clear that something strange is happening there and then those responsible do not cut themselves in the least when it comes to expanding it.

‘To the Last Man’ (‘Hacksaw Ridge’)





Mel Gibson He once again excelled as a director in a savage war film in which, curiously, a pacifist message is transmitted. Little subtle but very exciting, Andrew Garfield it also embroiders it by bringing to life the true story of Desmond Cross.

