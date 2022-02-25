In pants and leather jacket, Katy Perry conquered hearts in New York

Amid rumors of a second pregnancy, the American singer Katy Perry gave a class of style and elegance walking through the streets of New York wearing an outfit that revealed her statuesque figure. What brought you to ‘the city that never sleeps’? Here we tell you.

Last Thursday afternoon, some images of the well-known interpreter of “California Girls” were released while she arrived at the forums of a well-known television program.

To please her followers, Katy Perry posed for the press who was at the door of the studio located in New Yorkexposing the stunning outfit he chose.

It was a sensual set of trousers and a brown leather coat, to which added a yellow top that stood out within her outfit and accentuated her statuesque figure. To complete her outfit, the singer opted for some fun cowboy boots, as well as a minimalist makeup and hairstyle.

This look did not go unnoticed by fans of Katy Perry, because the famous turned to her Instagram account to share more details about him. “You can do it,” Orlando Bloom’s wife wrote to accompany a carousel of images that soon went viral on social networks.

The answers obtained in the comments section range from compliments for her stunning beauty, even her good taste in fashion.

“I love seeing you so beautiful and happy”, “I love you”, “Take me to the hospital, I can’t breathe”“The most beautiful woman on planet earth”, “Precious” and “This outfit is perfection”, are some of the messages that are read under the publication.

It may interest you:

Wearing a tight skirt Katy Perry sparked rumors about a possible pregnancy

Madonna Recruits Katy Perry For Her Long-Awaited Remix Album

Katy Perry adds more dates to her Las Vegas concert series