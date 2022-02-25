Images of the Google Pixel 7 are filtered and it is similar to the Pixel 6

The Pixel 6. Photo : Gizmodo.

Google traditionally reveals its Pixel phones in October of each year, and we don’t expect that to change in 2022. Although it’s still 8 months away, a trusted leaker has already shown real-looking images of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Those who expect Google to abandon the design line of the Pixel 6 they will be disappointed. The renders below, courtesy of leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) and the dedicated car website CARHPshow off the Google Pixel 7 in rendered images based on leaked CAD files.

There’s no other way to put it: the Google Pixel 7 looks a lot like the Pixel 6. It appears to have a large, flat screen with minimal bezels and a hole-punched front camera. CARHP claims that the phone measures 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 to 11.44 mm (the last figure is the thickness that varies depending on the part of the phone), which makes it a little shorter, narrower and slimmer than last year’s phone. However, the source also claims that the Pixel 7 will have a screen size that measures “between 6.2 inches and 6.4 inches.” The Pixel 6 screen measures 6.4 inches.

The back of the Pixel 7 could also remain largely unchanged. The renders show an all-glass back panel with the camera bar that the company debuted on the Pixel 6 family.

Google appears to be keeping the dual-camera setup on the standard model (meaning the model that doesn’t have “Pro” in its name), though the physical layout of the camera sensors looks slightly different than the Pixel 6. Not yet. there’s info on camera specs, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Google kept the Pixel 6’s primary 50MP + 12MP wide-angle setup.

The Pixel 7 also seems to keep the power and volume buttons mounted on the right side and the USB-C port on the bottom. As is tradition, there likely won’t be a headphone jack on the Pixel 7.

@OnLeaks also revealed Pixel 7 Pro renders, in association with retail website smartprice. Spoiler alert: it looks like the Pixel 6 Pro.

Like last year’s flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro appears to have a larger screen with slightly curved edges, plus a hole-punch front camera. Smartprix claims that the screen will measure from 6.7 to 6.8 inches, which lines up nicely with the 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch screen.

The dimensions are also similar. The leak points to the phone measuring 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm, which means it’s slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro. But still, the Pixel 7 Pro will still be a big phone. In our tests we found the 6 Pro to be a bit unwieldy due to its overall size and the placement of the power and volume buttons. That likely won’t change with this year’s model.

The Pixel 7 Pro appears to have three camera sensors on the rear. Once again, the sensors are arranged in a slightly different way, although the large camera bar remains. No word on camera specs yet. For reference, the 6 Pro has a 50MP main sensor + a 12MP wide angle sensor + a 48MP telephoto lens.

Future Pixel smartphones might also keep the camera bar. The phone leaker @MaxWeinbach He recently said that Google implemented the larger-than-necessary camera bar on the Pixel 6 series so that it could make room for newer and potentially more camera hardware without the need to redesign or reshape the size of the bar. A smart plan.

I want to point out that it is still too early to see leaked versions of a smartphone. However, it’s clear from these renders that Google isn’t reinventing the wheel this year, so it’s not a stretch to think that the company already has its designs almost set in stone. That said, 8 months is a long time to wait for these phones to hit stores. Consumer-ready versions of the new Pixels may look slightly different than what you see here.