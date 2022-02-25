If you have Amazon Prime, you have to take advantage of this offer

One of those offers that if you have Amazon Prime you have to take advantage of.

Audible is the Amazon audiobook platformAnd it’s one of the best on the market. Any user can try Audible for free, but if you have an Amazon Prime account, which we recommend since it offers many advantages for very little money, you can enjoy free for a limited time 3 free months of Audible. A great offer to try the platform free of charge for 90 days.

What Audible offers us

Audible is that it is an audiobook platform that offers something else: exclusives. not only do you have thousands of audiobooks perfectly read by comforting voices, we also have famous actors reading it to us from the books we love the most.

For example we have well-known voices narrating some of the best known and famous books. The catalog includes exclusive content such as “Frankenstein” narrated by Quim Gutierrez“You won’t believe it”, “You can’t die on Delos” or “Alice in Wonderland” narrated by Michelle Jenner“Expansion Report” and “Sherlock Holmes” narrated by Joseph Coronado and many more.

Here are some of Audible’s main features:

Unlimited access to a catalog of over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts from the Audible subscription.

Exclusive narrations by the most recognized national and international voices.

Listen whenever and wherever you want, even offline, through the Audible app.

Ask Alexa. Ask Alexa to start your audiobook, skip to the next chapter, and more.

Free trial for 30 days, 3 months for Amazon Prime customers. After Audible it costs €9.99/month.

Free cancellation at any time.

This offer is available to Amazon Prime members who have not previously subscribed to Audible. A promotion only available for a few days and that you should take advantage of if you are a book lover. Audiobooks are gaining a lot of popularity lately and Audible is one of the best platforms.

