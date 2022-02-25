How much power of creative input do the talents of NXT 2.0 have?

72 hours ago my SUPERLUCHAS partner Jonie Lucha echoed some statements by Shane “Swerve” Strickland about the creative freedom that exists today in WWE.

“They’re at a point right now where everyone has to follow the line from top to bottom, know? There is only room for maneuver for this type of… you only have like four of those guys that can really talk freely and move like that. They like it, they want to make it happen so that they like it, they all follow the line. If you say something that was not planned, they remove you or they take you off television for five months without knowing why. Why did you speak?

► A questionable micromanagement

However, in the last few hours, certain information shared by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful under a Q&A collides a bit with the testimony of “Swerve”. At least, regarding NXT, the main stage of work for the former North American Champion during his stay in WWE, since he only played one match within the main cast before being fired from him.

«NXT talents have more power to contribute things than before. I hear there are proposals being made these days that are driven. I am not going to say that they can contribute many things, but more than what I used to listen to. There are some that have an incredible amount of input, and the lower position guys as well.”

As usual, what Sapp exposes should be taken with caution. Although logic invites us to think that this inch-by-inch micromanagement that Vince McMahon once reported wanted to supervise NXT in order to turn it back into a territory of productive development is not so pronounced. Within their own clear and defined line that they must follow there, it seems feasible that Bron Breakker and Co. are allowed a moderate amount of input for the development / characterization of their characters.