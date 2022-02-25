How much money can you earn on OnlyFans for uploading photos and videos?

With the arrival of the pandemic, OnlyFans became a source of income for various content creators, which is why the platform went from having 300 thousand creators to 1.5 million.

onlyfans has become a media phenomenon, due to the large sums of money received by the creators of adult content. However, the platform also has other types of content such as virtual classes taught by coaches or musicians.

The platform was created in 2016 by Timothy Stokely, with the aim of creating an exclusive use platform for users who pay a monthly membership to view photos, videos and live broadcasts. With the arrival of pandemicOnlyFans became a source of income for several content creators, so the platform went from having 300 thousand creators to 1.5 million, showing significant growth in a short time.

However, the popularity of the platform became a media issue, when the earnings of creators of adult and erotic content were revealed, generating a debate about the type of explicit material that was generated through the platform.

examples

Such was the case of the content creator and model gem101, who during 2020 generated an income of US $29 million per year, while the 10th highest paid content creator was capriceG92 with more than US $4 million.

According to public statistics, OnlyFans has paid up to US$3 billion to content creators, amassed over 100 million registered users and over 1 million content creators worldwide.

How much can you earn on OnlyFans?

Getting an OnlyFans account is free. However, it is important to confirm that you are of legal age to view the content of the platform and generate your own content.

In addition to registering a debit card to be able to receive payment from the platform. OnlyFans earnings are obtained from the cost of the membership and the number of followers of the content you generate, that is, you can publish photos, videos and live broadcasts for free or start charging for your content from US $5 to US $50, the creator decides the maximum.

The income generated depends on the number of subscribers your profile has, the tips you receive from your fans and the monthly cost of your membership for your fans. For example, if a profile has 1,000 followers with a monthly subscription of US$5, the approximate profit would be between US$50 and 250 per month, since the platform takes a percentage of the profits. Not including tips and messages paid by fans or followers.

Despite the freedom that OnlyFans offers content creators, the platform does not allow content related to minors, firearms, violence or violent acts towards other people, and self-harm.

