He is 22 years old and has already worked for the main fashion firms – Revista Para Ti

She has been working since she was 15, between the flashes and the catwalk: she was discovered, nothing more and nothing less, than by Karl Lagerfeld.

The actor’s daughter Johnny Depp and the actress, singer and muse of chanell, vanessa paradis, he didn’t have a usual childhood at all. She grew up between the modeling and film industries, between the lights of Hollywood and the flashes of photo shoots, between Los Angeles and Paris. Lily Rose Depp she has the design and burden of being destined to conquer the world with her beauty and talent.

With only 22 years Lily Rose Depp it is already a style icon; the leap from him the great catwalks was given to him when he was barely 15 years old by the hand of karl lagerfeld, who also discovered and accompanied his mother. In this way, the Franco-American model, daughter of Johnny Deppwould go through puberty hired by Chanel to be her ambassador, just like her mother.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis when they were in a couple. Photo: website

Regarding the enormous and somewhat premature growth of your daughter, Johnny Depp he said at the time: “What’s happening to Lily-Rose is something I didn’t expect to happen so soon, that’s for sure. Was discovered by Karl Lagerfeld, which is a coincidence, since he discovered his mother when she was the same age; and when I see her with makeup and things like that, she’s very disturbing, because she’s a very pretty girl, and she’s going through everything so fast. For her to become an actress has never been my dream or desire, but it’s what she likes to do, it’s her passion and it’s what she’s ended up doing.”

Photo: website

Among the friends of Lily-Rose other children of celebrities are counted as Jaden Smithson of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, or harley quinn smithdaughter of actor and film director kevin smith. In fact, together with the latter and her father, Johnny Deppmade his film debut in “Yoga Hosers“, a film directed by the aforementioned kevin smith. “Kevin is a friend of my father. It has been a good way to debut in the cinema”declared by 2016 when the premiere of the film was made.

Photo: website

Photo: IG

One of the many campaigns Lily Rose worked on. Photo: IG

In addition to movies, there are many magazine covers that Lily Rose Depp has starred But continuing with his film career, later a great role would come along with the leading man of the moment. Timothee Chalamet; As a result of the time they spent on the film set, a love would be born between the actor and the daughter of Johnny Depp It would last a little over a year.