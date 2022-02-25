Haselgruber, first woman number 1 of the MIR since 2013
Moments prior to the start of the MIR exam.
Medical Writing exclusive interview with Sofia Haselgruber, number 1 of the MIR 2022
In this way, a woman is once again number 1 in the MIR exam. A fact that had not happened since the 2013 call. At that time, Verónica Rial obtained the highest score in the test for doctors. At the time she chose the specialty of Cardiology at Hospital La Paz. Now, Haselgruber takes over from Rial.
The number 1 of the 2022 MIR exam is a medical student at the University of Santiago de Compostela, where she was a student representative of her faculty during the year 2018. In addition, according to local media, she is a “prodigy” at the piano, where in her town, Lalin (Pontevedra) He belonged to his musical band.
