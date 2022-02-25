‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson had to move to a hotel after being cast

When Emma Watson learned that the Harry Potter the books were being adapted into movies, she knew she was destined to play Hermione Granger. The actor shared many personality traits with the witch, and even though she had no professional acting credits, she was determined to win the part. Fortunately, fate dealt her a lucky hand and the producers came to her school looking for children in her age range.

Cast of ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Emma Watson had an intense audition process to join the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

Watson was able to make a good first impression on the producers and was called in for a proper audition. But the road to landing the role was far from easy. Watson would go through eight rounds of auditions before officially joining the Harry Potter to emit. The odds were certainly stacked against her, but even her parents couldn’t keep her realistic about her chances of landing such a coveted role. She spent hours practicing her lines and waiting for good news by the phone.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/fFGS4zZWGoA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Which Director Wanted to ‘Kill’ Emma Watson?

“I ended up auditioning eight times to get my part,” he said. Harry Potter alum revealed in an interview with W Magazine. “I auditioned with maybe three or four different sets of Harrys. I would literally like to sit by the phone and wait for a phone call and sometimes it would take weeks. So I learned that if you’re waiting for something to come, it never comes. The phone call always came when he was away from home. Always.”

Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint had to move into a hotel just after they were cast.

Finally, Watson got the news he was waiting for. she was called to Harry Potter producer, David Heyman’s office and said that she was the chosen candidate for the role of Hermione. A little later, she learned that Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint had been cast as Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. Before long, the whole world knew about it, and the trio had to live in a hotel for a while until the media frenzy died down.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/bxMiLwA3qQ4?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson Keeps Her Phones Dead as a Strategy

“Within about half an hour, a photograph had been taken of Dan, Rupert and myself, which was then broadcast on the internet that all three of us had been chosen,” Watson recalled. “We moved directly to a hotel. There was press outside our house. It was like this crazy whirlwind; like something from a movie.”

Watson Rebelled Against ‘Harry Potter’ Fame By Doing Everything To Be Normal

Of course, the media’s obsession with the golden trio would only increase with time. Watson and his co-stars would spend 10 years filming and promoting Harry Potter films. But despite the media’s obsession with her, Watson managed to find some threads of normalcy. She doesn’t travel with a bodyguard, took public transportation until she was 18, and even attended Brown University and roomed with a girl she’d never met.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/JYbPYqd7Hfo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

According to Watson, fighting for normality helped her cope with the immense fame that harry potteI brought her. “That was my rebellion, in a funny way, it was my insistence on being normal and doing normal things,” she explained. “Every day was a new day and I just had to see how it went.”

RELATED: Why Emma Watson Cut Her Hair After ‘Harry Potter’