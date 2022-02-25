Google seeks Argentine employees with a focus on health and wellness

At the beginning of the pandemic, the technology company reported in a statement that as “most Googlers” largely work from home, for which the decision was made to grant an allocation of USD 1,000 “, for expenses of equipment and office furniture necessary to carry out the remote work.

Currently the measure is no longer in force, even so, employees can access numerous benefits granted by the company

During these last years, new ways of virtually sharing experiences in the office have been created, with a focus on health, well-being and fun, highlighted from the company.

“For example, we had recreational activities and special guests from the artistic, cultural, political or social world in our All Hands (weekly meetings where, in addition to sharing business news, we took the opportunity to relax and share a relaxed space with colleagues) -they maintained from the signature-, and we offer online gym classes, cooking and nutrition lessons”, among others.

When asked about wages, the company indicated that “salary information is confidential” and they cannot provide it since “it depends on each position and the specifications”.

“We are currently hiring multiple professionals in different positions and roles to help transform the businesses of local and global Google Cloud customers. through the adoption and implementation of different solutions in the cloud, from migration of Data Centers to Big Data, Analytics and AI”, said Santiago Souza, Head of the Google Cloud Global Services Center in Argentina.

In this sense, he specified: “We are looking for Cloud Engineers with experience in Infrastructure Modernization solutions, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Development and Modernization of Cloud Applications, Project and Program Manager with experience in managing solution adoption programs Cloud and Managers to lead the new teams in the Service Center”, among others.

According to the official Google Careers website, The American technology giant is seeking to fill the following jobs in Argentina:

Google: the jobs it seeks to fill in Argentina

1) Planning and Analysis Leader, Google Cloud, 2) Technical Solutions Consultant, Early Career, 3) Partner Manager, Google Cloud Services Organization, 4) Account Executive, Apps Leads (Spanish, English), 5) Customer Solutions Engineer (English), 6) Engagement Manager, gTech Professional Services, 7) Customer Onboarding Manager, Customer Success, Google Cloud, 8) Customer Service Engineer, Workspace, Google Cloud, 9) Manager Government Affairs and Public Policy, Emerging Markets, 10) Creative Writer (English, Spanish), 11) Creative Art Director (Spanish, English), 12) Vendor Solutions Consultant, Google Cloud, 13) Cloud Migration Consultant Cloud, Infrastructure, Google Cloud Delivery Center, 14) Engineering Provider Manager, Google Cloud, 15) Field Sales Manager, Google Cloud, 16) Partner Account Executive, Platforms (Spanish, English), 17) Account Manager , Retail, Large Sales Customers, 18) Corporate Field Sales Representative, Google Cloud (Spanish), 19) Cloud Infrastructure Manager, Google Cloud Delivery Center, 20) Strategy and Insights Lead, Large Customer Sales (Spanish), 21 ) Head of Retail Industry, Large Customer Sales, 22) Technical Solutions Manager, gCare (English), 23) Agency Account Manager, Google Customer Solutions (English, Spanish), 24) Infrastructure Engineer at cloud, Delivery Center, Google Cloud, 25) Cloud Infrastructure Architect, Google Cloud Professional Services, 26) AI Data Manager, Google Cloud Delivery Center.

As well as 27) Account Manager, Licensing Program (English, Spanish), 28) Data Engineer, Delivery Center, Google Cloud, 29) Application Development Architect, Google Cloud, 30) Enterprise Field Sales Representative , Google Cloud (English, Spanish), 31) Data Manager, Google Cloud Global Delivery Center, 32) Vendor Performance Manager, Market Leader, 33) Enterprise Architect, Global Delivery Center, Google Cloud, 34) Data Delivery Center Manager, Google Cloud, 35) Technical Account Manager, Professional Services, Google Cloud (Spanish), 36) Video Solutions Consultant, Professional Services, 37) Advertising Solutions Architect, gTech Professional Services (English) , Spanish), 38) Cloud Infrastructure Consultant, Google Cloud Professional Services (English), 39) Conversational AI Architect, Google Cloud Professional Services, 40) Transformation Consultant ages, Google Cloud Professional Services Organization, 41) Measurement Leader, Global Business Sales, 42) Cloud Data Engineer, Professional Services, 43) Cloud Architect, SAP, Google Cloud Professional Services, 44) Engineer Sales, Analytics, Google Cloud, 45) Big data and analytics cloud consultant, Google Cloud.

How to apply to work at the tech giant

To apply, you must enter the following link: https://careers.google.com/jobs/results/?distance=50&location=Argentina&page=3&q=. Once there, you have to choose the position you want and select the option that says “apply”.

Subsequently, the curriculum must be attached and Fill out a form with personal data.