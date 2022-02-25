Get ready Georgina: Netflix works on a documentary by Jennifer Lopez

Filed in:

It was the newspaper New York Times the one who gave the big news. the streaming platform Netflix He has been working for a long time on a documentary about the life of Jennifer López.

The excuse is your 50th anniversary. The interpreter of Pa ti + Lonely is already fifty years old and precisely the series is going to focus on this transcendental moment of her life, in which, on the other hand, she is living a very particular fairy tale with Ben Affleck, who said that The second parts were never good?

In the statements of the protagonist, “It was turning 50 and everything I had worked on in film, music and fashion suddenly materialized.”

Jennifer Lopez in full vital maturity

Jennifer Lopez He has reached 50 and confesses to feeling at his best.

The awards and recognitions he receives are numerous, his film career continues to give him joy, his commitment to music has been a great success and sentimentally he has found stability with the love of his life: Ben Affleck

The diva assures that «being a woman, it was important to do it, so that people would know that you can’t dismiss a woman just because she reaches a certain point in her life…Along the way you improve more and more, as long as you remain open to growing and evolving».

Marry me. Jennifer Lopez with Maluma

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez They form a movie couple. On marry me the Colombian decides to ask the singer of What did you do.

“I proposed to @jlo and look what he replied,” Maluma wrote in a publication with a video in which he kneels to ask the actress to marry him.

As expected, she refuses the request between laughs. The situation is part of the promotion of this new installment that was released on February 10.

Maluma’s jump to the cinema

This new film production has the participation of Maluma and Jennifer Lopez.

JLo He talked about the reason why the Colombian was part of the cast. “I wanted it to be the first English film to have a bilingual soundtrack. So we started thinking: Who right now is the best Latin guy who is making music and who could act? he explained.

» Dreams are never too big for someone brave and fighting. THANK YOU!!!”, The singer left written in a publication that showed the good team that the two artists make behind the cameras.