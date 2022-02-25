George Russell (Mercedes), the fastest in the eventful Montmeló session

In an eventful session in Montmeló, George Russell was the driver who lasted the longest on the track as he was the fastest

The British George Russell (Mercedes) was the fastest (1:19.233) in the eventful morning session of the third day of practice that took place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalonia, where the Spaniard Fernando Alonso He was only able to complete 12 laps due to an engine failure in his Alpine.

In addition to setting the fastest lap in the three days of testing on the Barcelona track, Russell was the one who spent the longest time on the track (66 laps) this morning, where the leading role was taken by the four red flags that prevented the drivers from working completely normal.

And it is that to Alonso’s engine failure, which was stopped at turn 13 when the first hour of practice had not yet been played, we must add the accidents without consequences of the French Pierre Gasley (AlphaTauri) and Chinese Guanyu Zhou (Alpha Romeo), who went off the track twice.

In addition to Russell, three other drivers fell below 1:20: the Dutchman from Red Bull Max Verstappen (1:19.756), the German from Aston Martin Sebastien Vettel (1:19.824) and the Monegasque from Ferrari Charles Leclerc (1:19:831).

British George Russell (Mercedes) was the fastest (1:19.233) in the eventful Montmeló session. Getty Images

Interestingly, these four pilots were, along with the British McLaren Lando Norristhe ones that made the most of the Barcelona circuit this morning.

These have been the times of the morning session of the third day of training in Montmeló:

.1. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:19.233 66 laps.

.two. Max Verstappen (NER/Red Bull) 1:19.756 59 laps.

.3. Sebastien Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 1:19.824 48 laps.

.4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:19.831 44 laps.

.5. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:20.699 5 laps.

.6. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:20.827 52 laps.

.7. Fernando Alonso (SPA/Alpine) 1:21.242 12 laps.

.8. Guanyu Zhou (CHI/Alfa Romeo) 1:21.939 41 laps.

.9. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri) 1:22.469 40 laps.

10. Alex Albon (GBR/Williams) 1:22.652 21 laps.

11. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas) 1:26.229 9 laps.