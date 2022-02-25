Geopolitical risks can bring portfolio adjustment: Banxico

During the first monetary meeting of the year, one of the members of the Board of Governors of the Bank of Mexico warned that “the materialization of some geopolitical risks could cause a global recomposition of portfolios.”

As described in the minutes of the first monetary announcement of the year, another member of the board added that the balance of risks for financial stability is deteriorating.

As described in the report of the meeting where they promoted a second consecutive increase of 50 base points in the rate, some members of the board commented that the economy is well positioned to face a restrictive global monetary cycle, that is, the increase in rates by mature markets such as the United States.

The low levels of the current account deficit and the holding of government debt by non-residents stood out.

The current account deficit for all of 2021 will be reported this Friday, but the data for the third quarter was 1.3% of GDP; while foreigners hold 17.4% of Mexican securities in circulation.

According to the vice president and senior portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton, Luis Gonzali, the probability of a greater capital outflow is very low, since the strongest adjustment already occurred last year and in 2020.

“In terms of holding foreigners, we have already seen a very strong outflow. We are probably already seeing the passive possession of foreigners, that is, non-residents who have to be in Mexico because their mandates have certain benchmarks where Mexico belongs, ”he explained in an interview.

In 2020, foreigners undid positions in Mexico for 257,238 million pesos, while in 2021, they liquidated debt securities for 257,601 million pesos.

little active money

When the strategist speaks of a benchmark, he refers to the fact that Mexico belongs to several global sovereign indices. This means that many investors are mandated to take securities from the relevant markets.

Most of the money that’s already here is stickier because it’s already passive. Mexico would have to break out of those indices for strong outflows to occur, she noted.

“I don’t doubt that there will still be some active money that could come out, but we believe that it is already much less.”

Still at the end of 2019, foreigners held 32.15% of Mexican debt securities in their hands. In the first year of the pandemic this proportion fell to 26.1% and currently 17.4% of the total in circulation is managed by non-residents.

Expectations and underlying up

According to what is described in the minutes of the meeting where they raised the rate to 6%, all the members of the Governing Board recognized that the inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023 increased again in February.

Most noted that the medium and long-term forecasts remained stable, but some clarified that these forecasts are at levels higher than the specific objective of 3 percent.

Regarding core inflation, everyone mentioned that it continued to increase and some highlighted that it presented constant increases in the last 14 months.

One of them considered that it is a worrying trajectory, since it indicates the trajectory of general inflation for the medium term.

In the minutes they included the argument that Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel gave when he disagreed with the dose in the rate hike. “I do not consider it opportune to get too far ahead of the rate normalization process in the United States because it would lead us too soon to a restrictive monetary stance, which could have counterproductive effects in economic and financial matters,” he argued.

ymorales@eleconomista.com.mx