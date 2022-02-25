Funes Mori accepts discussion with Customs agents

Jorge Rosales

Rogelio Funes Mori has been the target of criticism for the poor results in Rayados and therefore asked to speak to the media to clarify the facts, such as the discussion he had with Customs Agentssame as confirmed, but assures never insulted Mexico.

“I asked the club to hold a press conference to clarify some things, I feel like I’m the one to talk… what happened at Customs, I did argue with the Customs peoplebut I never said the things they said about the country and things that if he had said he would be in jail. I paid what I had to pay excuse me and nothing happened,” he said.

The fact with customs agents It was when the campus arrived from Arab Emirates after his participation in the Club World Cupwhere it came with items for which taxes had to be paid, according to Willie González.

He also assured that he never asked that the press be removed from the concentration hotel in Abu Dhabi after returning after elimination in the tournament with the Al-Ahly.

the twin clarified why the fans did not stop outside The Barrel last Monday, assuring that it was an uncomfortable moment and is willing to face the fansas long as it is behind closed doors, without access to the press.

“We understand the situation we are experiencing, it is difficult, complicated, due to things that happened in the Club World Cup. We take charge, and the only way to get ahead is through work. We don’t hide from anyoneWe understand the situation, we want the best for the club”, he added.

“What happened in The BarrelIt was an awkward moment I felt that it was not the time to speak with those who were outside, that’s why I didn’t stop, we are all willing to talk behind closed doors, without the press”.