from worst to best — Conocedores.com

Batman is one of the characters from DC comics that has had the most adaptations and versions throughout its history in cinema for all audiences. With the premiere of the movie The Batman scheduled for March 3, one of the most brutal adaptations that have ever been made of the superhero now played by Robert Pattinson is expected. These are The Batman movies to watch in streaming: from worst to best.

“Batman” (1989), “Batman Returns” (1992), “Batman Forever” (1995), “Batman & Robin” (1997), “Batman Begins” (2005), “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “ The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) is the chronological order of release of each film. But here are these The Batman movies to watch in streaming: from worst to best:

“Batman & Robin” (1997)

The worst Batman movie in movie history. It is the fourth and final installment of the collaboration between Tim Burton production under the direction of Joel Schumacher produced by Warner Bros that began in 1989 and starring George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alicia Silverstone, Chris O’Donnell and Uma Thurman.

The film is so bad that its director (Joel Schumacher) and its protagonist (George Clooney) publicly apologized for the result. Everything is absurd and ridiculous, which completely leaves behind that darker tone that had characterized the previous installments.

Batman Forever (1995)

Third installment of the franchise that featured Val Kilmer replacing Michael Keaton as Batman. After two very good films, the film saga of the character began to decline with this film that was quite regular and with many details against him.

The absence of Michael Keaton as the protagonist was evident, Val Kilmer did not live up to his predecessor or the character and the villains left much to be desired. Although the special effects were highlighted, not so the plot, nor certain sequences that will be forgotten.

“The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

Third and final installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. It is the sequel to “Batman Begins” (2005) and “The Dark Knight” (2008) and the worst of the films directed by Christopher Nolan. It is about the tortuous journey of a hero who rediscovers himself to fulfill his goal.

With a script that was rather simple and flat, something that Heath Ledger had previously easily overshadowed, Nolan closed out his trilogy leaving the door open for him to return at some point. Incredibly, many of the features of the previous installments were completely diluted in this film.

Batman (1989)

The starting point for a saga of many deliveries, with different protagonists and directors. This first Tim Burton film, with Michael Keaton, is one of the best film versions of the character.

Excellent performance by Jack Nicholson as the infamous Joker and for

directed by Burton, whose imagination delivered a great Batman story with a film noir twist. While Kim Basinger was the lady to save.

Batman Begins (2005)

The beginning of Cristopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy with Christian Bale as the protagonist. Along with “Dark Knight”, this is undoubtedly one of the best films to show the origin of a superhero. In addition, the film has an ingenious narrative that gives it a certain originality: Nolan moved the plot away from the usual places of the cinematographic subgenre.

It was hard to imagine that it would be the first chapter of a plot that can be interpreted as a roller coaster of emotions that surprise you from start to finish. Nolan showed the human side of Bruce during his process to become Batman. But the dark and excessively crude plot captivated critics and audiences alike.

“Batman Returns” (1992)

Tim Burton returned to directing with this sequel to the first film starring Michael Keaton. He lives up to his predecessor, without surpassing her, but his villains are as peculiar as they are disturbing. Danny DeVito’s Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman remain unforgettable.

In addition, it has a story full of intrigue and good action sequences. It is also worth noting what has been achieved in the art design section with a Gotham City that looks gloomy, cold and incredible.

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

Christopher Nolan completely reinvented the Dark Knight in the cinema and gave him the necessary realism to present a Batman less superhero like the one in comics and more a human being, thirsty for revenge. Definitely the high point of his trilogy came with this, his second installment, which is, without a doubt, the best of the entire franchise.

The film presents a hero who longs for not having to be one anymore and who hopes to finally clean up the streets of his city so that he can be happy with the person he loves. Another very valuable point to highlight from this film is the insane and disturbing performance of Heath Ledger as the Joker. Not for nothing did the late actor receive an Oscar and a BAFTA for his work.

The premiere of “The Batman”

The new adaptation of the Bat Man, stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves and is one of the great blockbusters of this 2022. The film that will hit theaters in Latin America next Thursday, March 3

“TheBatman” features a young Bruce Wayne, focusing on the rise of a serial killer in Gotham City, while introducing new versions of various characters, including Catwoman, Riddler, and Penguin.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes “The Batman” featuring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has brought Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City.

With only a few trusted allies: Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). In the face of the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens.