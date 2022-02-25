From the bed: Britney Spears poses with animal print lingerie and conquers the network

Britney Spears continues to cause an impact among her followers on social networks, as she constantly uploads photographs in which she looks very daring, and this time was no exception, since she posed with an animal print lingerie with which he conquered everyone on digital platforms.

Since he was released from his father’s guardianship James Parnell Spears, the call ‘Princess of pop‘ has started sharing more content on Instagram, where he adds 39.7 million followers. The singer usually uploads some images where she is seen exercising, enjoying her garden, as well as some phrases and postcards with very little clothing with which she has lit the platforms.

Likewise, his official accounts have also served to reply to his retractors, as was the case with his sister. Jamie Lynn, who recently released his book ‘Things I Should Have Said’in which, in addition to telling her life, she narrates part of the interpreter’s story ‘Toxic‘ and ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’. The 40-year-old artist has come out to deny the publication of the protagonist of Zoey 101.

This is what Britney Spears looks like

Although the original McComb, Mississippi, He is still in controversy because he continues to reveal part of his case, this time he took to his social networks to showing off her statuesque figurewhich he has achieved based on exercise, because it must be remembered that he usually shares part of his routines, as well as some choreographies that he assembles at home.

Britney Spears posed with lingerie Photo: Instagram

Britney Spears posted on her account Instagram nine photos in which he is seen wearing animal print lingerie with lace, look that combined with fingerless gloves and high heels, both in black. In the session, the singer posed in different places in her house, with the bed and the armchair being the places where she most shone.

“Here are 9 photos like in Nine Inch Nails !!!!!”, she placed in the description where she already has more than 740 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments in which, in addition to filling her with compliments, fans are also showing their support for him now that he has announced that he will release his book telling his truth.

Later, he posted a video in which he swept up gwen Stefani because he used one of his hits with the group No Doubt’Underneath It All’ . “Hey…I like my new leopard print dress and this is my favorite @GwenStefani song... put them together, what do you get… bibbidi bobbidi boo!!!!!! Pssss I know my subtitles are nerdy and dumb!”

