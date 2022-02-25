From Hollywood to Televisa: Selena Gomez arrives at ‘Hoy’ with this shocking news

Mexico City.- The famous and much loved actress and singer, Selena Gomezrecently confessed that he is going to spend Hollywood to Televisa with a important projectso you just got to the show Today and achieved impact with this news about his new project.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker