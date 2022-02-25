From Hollywood to Televisa: Selena Gomez arrives at ‘Hoy’ with this shocking news

Mexico City.- The famous and much loved actress and singer, Selena Gomezrecently confessed that he is going to spend Hollywood to Televisa with a important projectso you just got to the show Today and achieved impact with this news about his new project.

TV and Univision A couple of months ago they announced that they had worked, so the content of both television stations would be broadcast on the other, bringing to the United States more content from Mexico, such as series, programs and soap operas.

Similarly, with this merger they opened their own streaming page, vixin which collaborations with major Hollywood celebrities have already been announced and Disneyexcuse me Salma Hayek and Selena.

Given this, the morning of last Thursday, February 24, the protagonist of The Wizards of Waverly Place appeared on the Hoy program as part of a promotional video for Vix, in which she, Hayek and actors like Sebastian Rulli, Angelique Boyer and more, they gave a speech about what said platform was.

It is worth mentioning that Gomez will be one of the actresses and also producers that will be seen on the platform, so it is not ruled out that in the future she will appear in the morning forums of the San Ángel company, as happened with Marisol Gonzalezwho is currently on Univision with Your face is familiar to me.

