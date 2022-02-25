Free games and on sale this weekend (February 25-28): Assassin’s Creed Valhalla…

New weekend, new opportunities to play without paying a single euro more. Between the days February 25 and 27 You will find an assortment of experiences that revolve around the main platforms of the moment. Find out what awaits you on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia and PC

Ubisoft returns another weekend with one of its games at no additional cost. This time it allows users to access Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for a limited time, one of its reference titles at the moment. You will have until February 28 to play the title without restrictions on the following systems. Once it is finished, the progress will remain saved in case you decide to buy it.

Deep Rock Galactic on Steam

Do you want to be a miner? Deep Rock Galactic allows you to survive alongside your friends in real-time bendable caverns. Until February 28 at 19:00 (CET) you will be able to play in one of the most surprising cooperatives of recent years.

Cris Tales on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to offer free games on a weekly basis. The one chosen for the new slot is Cris Tales, available in the store until March 3 at 17:00 (CET). Once you redeem it, it will remain linked to your profile forever.

Subscription Games

xbox live gold

Offers

PlayStation

Xbox

switch

Steam