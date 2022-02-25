Four games for Nintendo Switch that you can buy at a discount on Amazon Mexico for less than 700 pesos

It is not strange to find Nintendo Switch games on sale, as we recently shared with you the discount that ‘Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’ has, remaining at 999 pesos. In fact, they can still acquire the title for this same price.

This time we have four options for those who like Japanese developments and in different genres, ranging from 680 to 846 pesos.

Discounted Nintendo Switch Games

The first is ‘Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory’, which is a rhythm title with the music of this franchise, which is available for 680 pesos. then there is ‘Persona 5 Strikers’spin-off that tells us more about the Phantom Thieves and that adapts the genre musou. This can be purchased for 709 pesos.

We go to ‘The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles’, which collects two deliveries that had never been released in America and is available for 774 pesos. And finally it’s ‘Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE’, port of the game originally released on Wii U and that has actually become a bit difficult to get a piece. This is the one we mentioned that is available for 846 pesos.

In the case of ‘Persona 5 Strikers’, it is sold by a third-party store within Mexico and has next day delivery for users with Amazon Prime. The remaining three games are sold through import from the United States and those who have this service can expect a delivery between six and nine days since the product is shipped. Due to the price of these four options, they have free shipping for all users.

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.

