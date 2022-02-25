Fortnite x X-Men: Rogue and Gambit skins, price and more Fortnite INTEL

Here are the 5 rarest Fortnite pickaxes that players were able to purchase from the Item Shop using V-Bucks.

With the hundreds and thousands of cosmetic items Fortnite has produced, players are always looking for the rarest ones to equip. Wearing a rare skin or wearing a prized pickaxe gives players superior status.

Some cosmetics, like the Renegade Raider skin, are highly sought after, but may never be available again. Others are rare simply because they haven’t been to the Item Shop in years.

This list will go over the 5 rarest Fortnite pickaxes that players were able to purchase from the Item Shop. This excludes any Battle Pass or event exclusive rewards.

5. Empire Ax – 1,089 Days

The Empire Ax was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 3. And it appeared frequently in the Item Shop after its release. However, the last time it was for sale was on February 28, 2019, 1,089 days ago.

4. Armor – 1,090 Days

Armature was released in Chapter 1 Season 7 and only appeared in the Item Shop once after its initial release. He was last seen on February 27, 2019, 1090 days ago.

3. Toothpick: 1118 days

Tooth Pick appeared in the first season of Fortnite and was in the Item Shop several times afterward. Unfortunately, his last appearance was on January 30, 2019, 1118 days ago.

2. Turbine – 1,167 Days

Turbine, introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6, has only been in the Item Shop for three days since its release. Its last time for sale was on December 12, 2018.

1. Drum rhythm – 1267 days

The current rarest pickaxe has not been in the Item Shop since its original release during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. With an Item Shop lifespan of two days, the Drumbeat pickaxe was last seen on September 3, 2018, 1267 days ago.

These dates are subject to change, as Epic Games may choose to feature any of these pickaxes in the Item Shop. However, due to their lack of popularity, these could remain the rarest pickaxes in Fortnite for some time.