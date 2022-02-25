Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War; new comics release date and more

After the successful collaborations of Fortnite and DC Comics in Batman/Fortnite: Ground Zero, and Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, the video game from Epic Games now tries its luck with Marvel to launch a new comic series: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War. We tell you everything we know about these new comicsnot without first reminding you that, currently, Fortnite is in the Season 1 the Chapter 3:

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War; release dates the new comics

Through a publication on the official Marvel website, the House of Ideas has announced this new collaboration with the Epic Games video game. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is a comic miniseries divided into five numbers; the first of them will be on sale in June 2022.

Cover of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1

According to this news, the plot will be the following: The inhabitants of the Fortnite Island are locked in an endless war, and only one thing can make it end: a crystallized shard of Point Zero that was sent to the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and other fan-favorite Fortnite characters to get this Ground Zero shard.

Each issue of the miniseries will contain a code that we can redeem on the Fortnite website to obtain an in-game cosmetic item; if we redeem all five, we will get an additional sixth cosmetic item. Items obtainable from comics will be available in the Fortnite Battle Royale store one week after their release date.

Regarding the rewards, one of them could be a Shuri skin (Black Panther), a character that has not yet reached Fortnite.

The plot is provided by Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY), donald mustard (Creative Director of Epic Games), and the artist Sergio Davila (CAPTAIN MARVEL) will be the one to illustrate the comics.

At Meristation we will inform you about it again as soon as something else is known, such as where to buy comics, what price will they haveand what objects can be obtained with the codes.

Source: Marvel