Fortnite: Where is Lieutenant John Llama in Chapter 3 Season 1?

NPCs have become a central part of Fortnite. Not only do they give you exclusive loot, but you can also hire some to follow you around and help out against other players.

Lieutenant John Llama is one of the exclusive skins for the first season of Chapter 3, and is also an NPC in the game. You can unlock Lieutenant John Llama as a playable skin through the Battle Pass, which requires you to complete weekly and daily missions.

If you were looking to visit the colorful Llama during a match to complete a challenge or for whatever reason, you’ll need to know exactly where he is, as wandering around the map just to talk to him won’t be ideal in most cases.

Where can you find Lieutenant John Llama?

Lieutenant John Llama resides in an area located south of the Abandoned Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The following map should help you find him on your first try, and you can also hire Lieutenant John Llama for 95 gold or buy him an Exotic Boom sniper rifle for 600 gold to bolster his loadout.

When you hire Lieutenant John Llama, he will start following you and shooting at your enemies. If you haven’t beaten the Foundation missions yet, you can also move 1000 meters with Lieutenant John Llama to complete one of those missions.

This article was originally published in English by Gökhan Çakır on February 03, 2022.