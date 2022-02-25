Fortnite welcomes X-Men: how to get Rogue and Gambit skins and accessories

The pair of X-Men characters arrive at Epic Games’ battle royale to continue their mission for the good of the island. We tell you how to get their outfits and all the objects.





Fortnite performs, once again, a spectacular collaboration. On this occasion, the happily married couple, Rogue and Gambitarrived at the Epic Games battle royale Item Shop and its skins and accessories can now be obtained. Next, we will tell you what the lots include and how many paVos you can exchange them for.







Rogue and Gambit, from X-Men, arrived at the Fortnite store

“Although both once used their powers to do evil, Anna Marie and Remy LeBeau began their redemption by joining the X-Men. Known as Rogue and Gambit, these X-Men continue their mission to fight for good on the island of Fortnite!”, Epic Games published through its official website.

The Rogue Outfitplus Xavier’s retro School for Gifted Young backpack, and the gambit outfitplus the Kinetic Cards Back Bling, are available individually or as part of the Rogue and Gambit Bundle. The Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Glider are available individually or as part of the Rogue and Gambit Gear Bundle.

Prices of Rogue and Gambit skins in Fortnite

Rogue and Gambit Bundle (includes the Gambit skin, Kinetic Cards backpack, Rogue skin, Xavier’s School for Young Talents backpack, and the Rogue and Gambit loading screen) – 2,100 V-Bucks

(includes the Gambit skin, Kinetic Cards backpack, Rogue skin, Xavier’s School for Young Talents backpack, and the Rogue and Gambit loading screen) – 2,100 V-Bucks Gambit Skin + Kinetic Cards backpack – 1,500 paVos

– 1,500 paVos Rogue Skin + Xavier’s Young Talents School backpack – 1,500 paVos

– 1,500 paVos Rogue and Gambit Gear Bundle (includes Black Bird Glider, Glider Playing Card Glider, Holoaxe X Pickaxe, Lebeau’s Bō Pickaxe, Deal Out emote, and Don’t Touch Me! emote) – 1,800 V-Bucks

(includes Black Bird Glider, Glider Playing Card Glider, Holoaxe X Pickaxe, Lebeau’s Bō Pickaxe, Deal Out emote, and Don’t Touch Me! emote) – 1,800 V-Bucks Lebeau’s Bō Peak – 800 paVos

– 800 paVos Glider Playing Card Slider – 800 paVos

– 800 paVos Holoaxe Pickaxe X – 500 paVos

– 500 paVos Hang Glider Black Bird – 800 paVos

– 800 paVos gesture to distribute – 300 paVos

– 300 paVos Gesture Don’t touch me! – 300 paVos

