Fortnite receives outfits and equipment from Rogue and Gambit, from X-Men

The characters of Marvel Comics continue to arrive little by little to the pitched battle. We can already find Fortnite the outfits of two new characters from the X Men: the beautiful and powerful Rogue and the seductive and deceitful Gambit.

How to get these outfits?

Sadly, there is no way to earn these ‘skins’ by completing challenges or participating in a cup. The only way to add them to our collection is to purchase them from the in-game item shop separately or in a set.

What items are included in the Rogue and Gambit set in Fortnite who much does it cost?

Rogue and Gambit Bundle with Rogue Outfit, Gambit Outfit, Kinetic Cards Retro Backpack, Xavier’s School for the Gifted Retro Backpack, and Loading Screen: 2,100 V-Bucks

with Rogue Outfit, Gambit Outfit, Kinetic Cards Retro Backpack, Xavier’s School for the Gifted Retro Backpack, and Loading Screen: 2,100 V-Bucks Rogue outfit with Xavier’s Gifted School retro backpack: 1,500 V-Bucks

Gambit Outfit with Kinetic Cards Retro Backpack: 1,500 V-Bucks

Rogue and Gambit Gear Bundle (including the Black Bird Glider, Glider Card Glider, Holoaxe X Pickaxe, Lebeau’s Bō Pickaxe, Deal Out Emote, and Don’t Touch Me! Emote): 1,800 V-Bucks

Lebeau’s Bō Peak : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks Glider Playing Card Slider : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks Holoaxe Pickaxe X : 500 V-Bucks

: 500 V-Bucks Black Bird Glider : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks gesture to distribute : 300 V-Bucks

: 300 V-Bucks Gesture Don’t touch me!: 300 V-Bucks

Outfits for Rogue, Gambit, and their X-Men-inspired gear will be available for a limited time in the Item Shop. Fortnite. They will be back eventually, but we don’t know when.

Remember that you can still participate in the Arcotherapy Week event.

Source: EpicGames