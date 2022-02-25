Fortnite March 2022 Club: Tracy Trabas skin announced

The content of fortnite club from March 2022, added to the game’s file system with patch 19.30, has now been officially announced. Players signed up this month will receive a new skin called Tracy Hobbles. We tell you everything we know about these news from the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

March 2022 Fortnite Club: New Tracy Trabas Skin

Official art of the new skin Tracy Trabas in Fortnite

At 4:00 p.m. CET on 02/25/2022, Epic Games officially announced the content of the March 2022 Fortnite Club in a game blog post. Tracy Trabas is this month’s skin. These are All Tracy Trabs items in Fortnite:

All Fortnite Club Items for March 2022

Skin Tracy Trabs (Includes two styles; the Default bright pink, and an additional Dark purple and black.)

(Includes two styles; the Default bright pink, and an additional Dark purple and black.) Adorable Skull backpack accessory

Heartslicer Harvesting Tool

Tracy’s Arsenal Wrap



All of these items will be available to Fortnite Club subscribers starting on 03/01/2022 at 01:00 CET.

In addition to all these cosmetic items, the March 2022 Fortnite Club also includes 1,000 V-Bucks (the virtual currency of Fortnite with which to buy all kinds of things) and access to the Battle Pass of the current season.

What is the Fortnite Club? What is included?

Sequel is the February 2022 Fortnite Club skin

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per month, we will obtain, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up.

at the time we sign up. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In February 2022 we have the sequel next to your objects.

Source: EpicGames