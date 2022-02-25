Formula One cancels the Russian Grand Prix

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Grand Prix has been canceled and the circuit that will replace Sochi has not yet been announced

The Formula One announced this Friday the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prixwhich was going to be disputed in the circuit of sochi in September, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Formula One visit all the countries around the world with the positive vision of uniting people and bringing nations together. We are seeing how the situation develops in Ukraine sadly and shocked. We look forward to change and a peaceful resolution,” the FIA ​​said in a statement.

“This Thursday afternoon, the FIA, together with the teams, talked about the position that our sport has and the conclusion is that it is impossible to change the Russian Grand Prix under the current circumstances,” he added.

The news comes in the middle of the pre-season tests that are being carried out these days at the Montmeló circuit. This is the second major sporting event that Russia has lost due to its war with Ukraine, after UEFA announced this Friday that the Champions League final on May 28 will be played in Paris, at the Saint-Denis stadium. , instead of in St. Petersburg as scheduled.

Formula One announced this Friday the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix. Getty Images

The 2022 season of Formula One will start next March 20 in Bahrain. It has not been made official yet Big prize will replace that of sochi.