Formula 1 decides not to hold the Russian Grand Prix

The consequences for Formula 1 due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia continue to unfold. Since in the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwill announce the start of military operations in the east of the Ukrainian territory As a result of the escalation of tension in recent weeks, the Great Circus has been expectant about how the current geopolitical moment could affect it. And the truth is that he has done it in a tremendous way.

F1 sees it impossible to hold the race

Since yesterday, the continuity of the Russian Grand Prix, marked on the World Cup calendar to be held at the end of September, had been questioned. Sebastian Vettel took the lead in a press conference by stating that he would not race at the Sochi circuit if finally it was decided to keep the visitwhile Max Verstappen considered that it was not correct to race in a country at war.

The championship, however, was silent in the morning, saying only that they were “controlling what was happening”. But the truth is that a debate on the continuity of the appointment had to be faced, something that the teams they did together with Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1last night.

And the decision has been clear. Formula 1 has announced this afternoon that the Russian Grand Prix is ​​canceled as a result of the events of the last few hours. In a brief statement, they have explained their decision.

“The Formula 1 World Championship visits countries around the world with a positive vision to bring people together, bringing nations together. We are watching the events in Ukraine with sadness and shock and we hope for a swift and peaceful resolution of the current situation. On Thursday night Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the opinion of all interested parties, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix under the current circumstances”, has sustained the championship.

Thus, falls the one It was supposed to be the last Formula 1 race in Sochi, since from 2023 the plan is for the Russian Grand Prix to be held at the Igora Drive circuit, near the city of Saint Petersburg. Although it will be necessary to see if the championship and the FIA ​​maintain their relationship with the event once the current war conflict ends. About a possible substitution, the istanbul circuit has positioned itself as the main favorite for the last few hours to host a new Turkish Grand Prix.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io