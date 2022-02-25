Formula 1 cancels the Russian Grand Prix due to the attacks on Ukraine

The Formula One announced this Friday the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prixwhich was going to be held at the Sochi circuit in September, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Formula One visits all the countries around the world with the positive vision of unite people and bring nations together. We are watching the situation in Ukraine unfold with sadness and shock. We look forward to change and a peaceful resolution,” the FIA ​​said in a statement.

“This Thursday afternoon, the FIA, together with the teams, talked about the position that our sport has and the conclusion is that it is impossible to carry in exchange for the Russian Grand Prix under the current circumstances,” he added.

The news comes in the middle of the pre-season tests that are being carried out these days at the Montmeló circuit. This is the second major sporting event that Russia has lost due to its war with Ukraine, after UEFA announced this Friday that the final of the Champions League next May 28 will be played in Paris, at the stadium of Saint-Denis, instead of in St. Petersburg as scheduled.

The 2022 Formula One season will start on March 20 in Bahrain. It has not yet been made official which Grand Prix will replace the one in Sochi.