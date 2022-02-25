Five superhero movies that will be released in 2022 – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The wait is almost over to see batmanthe new movie famous superhero avenger, with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist and Matt Reeves in the director’s chair. A mouth opener that promises an impressive return of the DC Comics character and that poses a darker and more traumatic approach.

batman, the new film about the masked hero, It will open in theaters around the world on March 4. The tape does not show his origins, but it reflects a Bruce Wayne (Batman’s real identity) in his thirties and in his beginnings as a superhero who still makes mistakes, mistrusts his abilities and is beginning to understand his role as protector of the city of Gotham.

Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle.

But it will not be the only production that will be released to continue feeding the fervor of millions of fans. From the trenches of Marvel, they prepare to release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Returns benedict cumberbatch, in a role of Stephen Strange, which he already dominates perfectly. He will now have to deal with different universes and evil creatures from other dimensions, but he will not be alone, since he will share his adventure with the Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff). He will hit theaters on May 5.

The advance of the film refers to events that occurred in ‘Spiderman: no way home’.

In addition, a new character is introduced: America Chavez. This young heroine has the ability to create portals to travel to other dimensions and the Sorcerer Supreme is shown fighting Karl Mordo, the monk who brought him before ‘The Ancient One’ and who later declared himself in schism, in the first film.

This is what the American actor looks like as the villain Morbius in the new Marvel production. Photo: Screenshot of the official Sony Entertainment trailer.

After changes in the agenda of its premiere, it will finally be possible to see morbyus, film of a character that belongs to the universe of spider-manbut who wants to tell his own story, in his own film, which will hit the big screen on May 1. Produced by Sony Pictures and starring Jared Leto, the plot revolves around a scientist who suffers from a rare disease and becomes a vampire. They are also part of the cast: Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and Latina Adria Arjona.

Still from ‘Thor: The Dark World’

July 7 is the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder, new plot around a powerful hero who seems to be entering a stage of redemption with his fans, since the previous films They plated a mixture of feelings and reactions that fluctuated between love and disappointment.

The fourth production once again has the talent of the director Taika Waititi, who already tried his luck with the previous tape thor ragnarok. It also becomes more powerful Natalie Portmann.

Not even the box office and action star Dwayne Johnson could escape the influence of gender. He now he is the protagonist of Black Adam, a character that came out of the plot that shaped the famous Shazam, but in a villainous tone. Of course, he will experience a transition in his antagonistic nature.

His origins and the adventure of cleaning his reputationis what this ambitious production inspired by DC comics promises, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and co-stars such as Pierce Brosnan and Noah Centineo. It is scheduled to hit theaters next July 29.

